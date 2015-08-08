connection time is 268ms, is this normal?
nicolasxu:When you connect from your home computer-this is a good time
Here is my connection to FXTM server in China. Is this delay normal?
Can you please recommend a low latency broker?
Thanks
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Here is my connection to FXTM server in China. Is this delay normal?
Can you please recommend a low latency broker?
Thanks