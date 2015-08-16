$50 Daily - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi everybody,
i am just asking myself if there is a way to earn constantly $50 Daily.....if somebody has the answer, i am interested to try.
Gianni
hellow aslam dosto kya hall hay kasy how trading kasy chul rhey hay app ke kafi passy kama rhay how gay
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Please post in English on this forum. You use the automatic translation tool if needed.
Thanks.
well, i am not a master or a guru, neither have a cristal ball.
The only thing sure, is that i lost my job and need a way to pull out at least a wage from somewhere.
I don't ask for much, just a way to keep on living until i find a new job (very hard in these times)
Don't bet your last money in fx market.
Trading is not rocket science.
No one can guarantee you a profit.
4) Never believe anyone who tells you that "it is easy".
I agree.. Forex... Not as easy as you can see in the chart. ^_^
There exists a slight chance that it could be easy, more easy then you'd ever expect, but you are making it difficult yourself by over complicating and/or looking in the wrong directions.
But then again, you shouldn't believe me because,
4) Never believe anyone who tells you that "it is easy".
That said,
I agree.. Forex... Not as easy as you can see in the chart. ^_^
Since you seem to identify the problem by saying " As you can see in the chart ", the problem is either with you looking, or with the chart, or both.
So i have three Questions for you, 3rjfx
You think about these 3 simple questions.
Because i think they can make it easier for you.
Mine "Never believe" has a broader meaning respect to purely technical aspect...
In addition, it was targeted. It wanted be a warning.
"Did you lost your job and now you want a new one? No problem! Sleep on it and you'll wake up trader. The easier and more profitable job in the world."
Try to think about the underlying conditions.
He will have to trust in someone and probably he is willing to do so.
Are you ready to take this responsibility?
Someone is willing to do so only to pocket $ 20.
One thing is be a Pro, another is operate in desperation.
Marco, you said that into one of yours post, very nice, that I've read.
you can give someone all the info he needs to become rich, or give them the billionaire robot, so to speak, and they still end up failing, doing things failures do, they simply discard the golden goose and continue their way to destruction, until now i never found why this happens, but it is evident and actually happens most of the time.
Here we are talking about something different from you can or you can not, it's easy, it's not easy.
We speak of him, in his condition.
I can guarantee him profit, do you need proof?
I'd like to know how.
There is no guarantee that the sun comes up tomorrow.
Can you guarantee... ?
I don't do signal(I'm only opening that for my friends who live in a far country, to copy my trades)
Screenshots as proof? Are you serious?
Anyhow: Unfortunately, past performance is not a garantee of future results.
I have seen 2 yrs. systems without losses, burning everything in an hour.
Here, I can not see anything: Risk, RRR, Drawndown, ROI, ...