How to become a profitable trader?
Dont follow anyone's analysis.
trade according to your own analysis and learn from mistakes.
That and more, I think. But intelligence is not necessary, but helpful. You could have someone who isn't that bright, in book smarts I mean, but has a good "street sense" and can make use of that in trading, and make it work. The rest I agree with.
P R A C T I S E
100% agree with Marco. There is no shortcut to good old fasion time in front of the charts.
Also, educate yourself. Read and learn as much as you can, but know that no system you find out there will be right for you. You have to come up with your own trading style
And finally, get off demo trading as quick as you can. It's great to learn the ropes or test a new idea but nothing will make your focus sharper than putting real money on the line!
Also, educate yourself. Read and learn as much as you can, but know that no system you find out there will be right for you. You have to come up with your own trading style
And finally, get off demo trading as quick as you can. It's great to learn the ropes or test a new idea but nothing will make your focus sharper than putting real money on the line!
Stuart Browne:You are right. Traders must trade with real account. Because feeling is different between real and demo account.
100% agree with Marco. There is no shortcut to good old fasion time in front of the charts.
Also, educate yourself. Read and learn as much as you can, but know that no system you find out there will be right for you. You have to come up with your own trading style
And finally, get off demo trading as quick as you can. It's great to learn the ropes or test a new idea but nothing will make your focus sharper than putting real money on the line!
100% agree with Marco. There is no shortcut to good old fasion time in front of the charts.
Also, educate yourself. Read and learn as much as you can, but know that no system you find out there will be right for you. You have to come up with your own trading style
And finally, get off demo trading as quick as you can. It's great to learn the ropes or test a new idea but nothing will make your focus sharper than putting real money on the line!
Do not lost time on forum
Alain Verleyen:Bad advice - on forum we are not losing our money :)
Do not lost time on forum
Do not lost time on forum
Alain Verleyen:HAHAHAHA, probably the best advice yet! :D
Do not lost time on forum
Do not lost time on forum
Alexander Puzanov:True, but you are also not making money.
Bad advice - on forum we are not losing our money :)
Bad advice - on forum we are not losing our money :)
Alain Verleyen:Forum is always useful for new trader.
Do not lost time on forum
Do not lost time on forum
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How to become a profitable trader?
I think he has the following personality:
- intelligent
- patient
- knowledge
- long planning