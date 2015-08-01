How to become a profitable trader?

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How to become a profitable trader?

I think he has the following personality:

   - intelligent

   - patient

   - knowledge

   - long planning

[Deleted]  

Dont follow anyone's analysis.

trade according to your own analysis and learn from mistakes. 

 
That and more, I think.  But intelligence is not necessary, but helpful.  You could have someone who isn't that bright, in book smarts I mean, but has a good "street sense" and can make use of that in trading, and make it work.  The rest I agree with.
 
P R A C T I S E
 
100% agree with Marco. There is no shortcut to good old fasion time in front of the charts.

Also, educate yourself. Read and learn as much as you can, but know that no system you find out there will be right for you. You have to come up with your own trading style

And finally, get off demo trading as quick as you can. It's great to learn the ropes or test a new idea but nothing will make your focus sharper than putting real money on the line!
 
Stuart Browne:
100% agree with Marco. There is no shortcut to good old fasion time in front of the charts.

Also, educate yourself. Read and learn as much as you can, but know that no system you find out there will be right for you. You have to come up with your own trading style

And finally, get off demo trading as quick as you can. It's great to learn the ropes or test a new idea but nothing will make your focus sharper than putting real money on the line!
You are right. Traders must trade with real account. Because feeling is different between real and demo account.
 
Do not lost time on forum
 
Alain Verleyen:
Do not lost time on forum
Bad advice - on forum we are not losing our money :)
 
Alain Verleyen:
Do not lost time on forum
HAHAHAHA, probably the best advice yet! :D
 
Alexander Puzanov:
Bad advice - on forum we are not losing our money :)
True, but you are also not making money.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Do not lost time on forum
Forum is always useful for new trader.
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