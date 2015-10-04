expert advisior not download.. help please.. - page 2

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Download from any other broker Demo  and then check it 

 

FXCC, ROBO FOREX, IC MARKETS, PEPPERSTONE  

 

i have downloded fxcc but still not showing market tab..in bottom..

what is wrong ..i cant undrstand..

help please..

james 

 
Which window you using?
 

Internet Explorer 8 or higher is required for the Market to work in MetaTrader terminal


 
dear friends..
here step by step new requirement comes before me..
thank u very much...4 ur help.
i will update to internet explorer 8...
i m using windows xp...
any other requirement?
suggest me...
james
 
james_caror:
dear friends..
here step by step new requirement comes before me..
thank u very much...4 ur help.
i will update to internet explorer 8...
i m using windows xp...
any other requirement?
suggest me...
james
The operating system you want to update:

The Client Terminal can operate under Microsoft Windows XP (SP3)/2003/Vista/2008/7/8/10.

and You also need to install the latest build of MetaTrader 4 - 891.

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