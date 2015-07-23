I'm trying to take an array of 28 pairs and color the text by each pairs assigned base color while it continually sorts, you can see where I made a sad attempt - page 2
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You never seen it done?
Your whole framework has issues, that need to be solved and you write about
These things take weeks, months some time even years to get it right if your exhausted after only four day's then maybe this isn't for you.
Keep improving the code until it does what you wish, if it does not work, discard it and try something else.
This way you end up with good and bad snippets, which you can eventually combine into a masterpiece.
Hi All,
Just so you all know, you can put an array with an array i.e. ObjectSetText("m.Pr"+i, mPairs[mPair], mTextSize, "Arial Bold", Color[mPair]);
And this is the results, pretty isn't it
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDJPY, M1, 2015.07.23
OANDA DIVISION1, MetaTrader 4, Real
looking good there.
you can also do them vertically in stead of horizontal.
and you can make them shift position so that the strongest are grouped on one side.
You can also add the numbers to the elements themselves, and add things like where price levels currently are or spread width etc. or add color to any element u wish to temperature.
it boils down to using your imagination.
I was experimenting, anything to get it to work, i'll remove them.
It doesn't make any difference though, I'm just not doing something right or maybe its not possible, I've never seen it done...
Thanks
xclr8tr