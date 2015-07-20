Looking for modification of my indicator (BB)
Hello
My indicator is a simple Bollinger Bands and i want to make a modification. I need double BB with different parameters. The one's i'm using is a single BB.
I will get alert when both BB conditions are met.
I will appreciate your help
Here's how the actual works: i get alert when candle close above or bellow the BB
Double BB Inputs Variable:
Time Frame_1:
BB1_Period:
BB1_Deviations:
BB1_Shift
BB1_Price
BB1_Alert
Time Frame_2:
BB2_Period:
BB2_Deviations:
BB2_Shift
BB2_Price
BB2_Alert
Double_BB_Alert
Thanks and be happy
maybe take care of that first ?
i am not sure what your target is but trading requires some money.
now coding can take up a lot of time and since time is money, i suggest you solve that problem first.
i used to help people for free coding their idea's and you know what happened?
as soon as i got their idea worked out, they already had some other idea and just discarded all the hard work and then asked if i could code the new idea.
that's when i decided no more of this free nonsense it makes people greedy and if you give them one finger they start to pull your entire hand, as if it's the most common thing in the world.
you can also just start coding and work out your own ideas, that is by far the best solution you will ever find.
i am not sure what your target is but trading requires some money.
now coding can take up a lot of time and since time is money, i suggest you solve that problem first.
i used to help people for free coding their idea's and you know what happened?
as soon as i got their idea worked out, they already had some other idea and just discarded all the hard work and then asked if i could code the new idea.
that's when i decided no more of this free nonsense it makes people greedy and if you give them one finger they start to pull your entire hand, as if it's the most common thing in the world.
you can also just start coding and work out your own ideas, that is by far the best solution you will ever find.
Please note that in the past i always hire programmers. It's not a pleasure for me to make this post and it's my first time. Also i tried to do it for myself with eabuilder but not work. I'm not a coder.
Please i really need a help
i am not sure what your target is but trading requires some money.
now coding can take up a lot of time and since time is money, i suggest you solve that problem first.
i used to help people for free coding their idea's and you know what happened?
as soon as i got their idea worked out, they already had some other idea and just discarded all the hard work and then asked if i could code the new idea.
that's when i decided no more of this free nonsense it makes people greedy and if you give them one finger they start to pull your entire hand, as if it's the most common thing in the world.
you can also just start coding and work out your own ideas, that is by far the best solution you will ever find.
Marco covered this very well. While you want to get something done for as little money as you can, which is understandable, if your boss was asking you to do your job for no pay, that would not work well for very long because you have bills to pay, and no income means no money to pay those bills. The same goes with developers. It is fair for them to expect payment for their efforts, even if the end user ends up not using the provided product, there was still effort put into developing the idea into a workable solution, and the choice to use it or not was not the developer's fault.
As much as I dislike using WH as an example, in this case, his stock response actually fits. You have 3 choices, marketplace, freelance section, or learn to code it yourself. It is like the saying "necessity is the mother of invention", so, if you have no money to pay someone to code it for you, your apparent choice is to invent another program that does exactly what you want it to do. Who knows, the way you solve your problem might be good enough for you to offer it on the marketplace, and possibly make some money off of it, potentially getting you more income.
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Hello
My indicator is a simple Bollinger Bands and i want to make a modification. I need double BB with different parameters. The one's i'm using is a single BB.
I will get alert when both BB conditions are met.
I will appreciate your help
Here's how the actual works: i get alert when candle close above or bellow the BB
Double BB Inputs Variable:
Time Frame_1:
BB1_Period:
BB1_Deviations:
BB1_Shift
BB1_Price
BB1_Alert
Time Frame_2:
BB2_Period:
BB2_Deviations:
BB2_Shift
BB2_Price
BB2_Alert
Double_BB_Alert
Thanks and be happy