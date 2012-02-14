Integration of the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform and CitiFX Pro
Well done! Great works! Good job!
MetaQuotes:
MetaQuotes Software Corp. announces the successful integration of its MetaTrader 5 trading platform and CitiFX Pro, owned and operated by Citi, one of the world leaders in the Forex market.
MetaQuotes Software Corp. announces the successful integration of its MetaTrader 5 trading platform and CitiFX Pro, owned and operated by Citi, one of the world leaders in the Forex market.
Any idea on a go-live date?
Bring on mt5 live!!
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A special gateway developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. has made integration of the two systems possible. MetaTrader 5 brokers can now access liquidity through the CitiFX Pro trading system. Citi, in turn, offers its customers round-the-clock liquidity for a wide range of financial instruments.
"This integration of MetaTrader 5 trading platform and CitiFX Pro is more than just mutually beneficial," said Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. "Brokers get an improved method to cover risks, CitiFX receives increased trading volume, and traders benefit from tight pricing and deep liquidity offered by CitiFX Pro. Everybody wins."