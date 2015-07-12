Getting a file into MT4 indicator folder?

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Hi there,

I am not very tech savvy, however I need to know how to get  an EX4 and MQ4 file into the mt4 Indicators folder, as I can't seem to find it. 

It used to be "C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 4\experts\indicators"

This no longer exists as a viable path.

HELP PLEASE 

 

File> Open Data Folder.

Then Folder MQL4

 
Marco vd Heijden:

File> Open Data Folder.

Then Folder MQL4

Thanks, that did the trick.
 

Find at the top of left corner at you MT4, as shown in image.

Click File  

then click Open Data Folder 

then click MQL4 

after that

click indicator for custom indicator 

click expert for EA (expert advisor ) 

 Regards,

Cai Liang

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/a123456 

Files:
GET_MQ4_AND_EX4.png  22 kb
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