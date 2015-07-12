Getting a file into MT4 indicator folder?
File> Open Data Folder.
Then Folder MQL4
Marco vd Heijden:Thanks, that did the trick.
Then Folder MQL4
File> Open Data Folder.
Then Folder MQL4
Find at the top of left corner at you MT4, as shown in image.
Click File
then click Open Data Folder
then click MQL4
after that
click indicator for custom indicator
click expert for EA (expert advisor )
Regards,
Cai Liang
Files:
GET_MQ4_AND_EX4.png 22 kb
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Hi there,
I am not very tech savvy, however I need to know how to get an EX4 and MQ4 file into the mt4 Indicators folder, as I can't seem to find it.
It used to be "C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 4\experts\indicators"
This no longer exists as a viable path.
HELP PLEASE