sound - limit order filled
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crebbe:
Hi,
I'm a german trader using the MT5. I'm looking for a indicator or thomething to get a sound/notification if the limit order filled. I know this from the Ninja Trader for example.
Can anybody help?
Thanks and best regards
Chris
I am developing a sound a lert system for mql4 now.
this system have about 99 kind of different sounds.
The sound system V.2 is in developing now. With not just sound alert, but also Currency Symbol name and direction.Read by Microsoft Zira Like "USD up" "JPY down"
I attatched a sample sound you can just feel it.
If you really like it in your indicator or EA please send me a message.
Files:
USD_down.zip 124 kb
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Hi,
I'm a german trader using the MT5. I'm looking for a indicator or thomething to get a sound/notification if the limit order filled. I know this from the Ninja Trader for example.
Can anybody help?
Thanks and best regards
Chris