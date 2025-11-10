sound - limit order filled

New comment
 

Hi,

 I'm a german trader using the MT5. I'm looking for a indicator or thomething to get a sound/notification if the limit order filled. I know this from the Ninja Trader for example.

 Can anybody help?

 

Thanks and best regards

Chris  

 
 
crebbe:

Hi,

 I'm a german trader using the MT5. I'm looking for a indicator or thomething to get a sound/notification if the limit order filled. I know this from the Ninja Trader for example.

 Can anybody help?

 

Thanks and best regards

Chris  

I am developing a sound a lert system for mql4 now.

this system have about 99 kind of different sounds.

The sound system V.2 is in developing now. With not just sound alert, but also Currency Symbol name and direction.Read by Microsoft Zira Like "USD up" "JPY down"

I attatched a sample sound you can just feel it.

If you really like it in your indicator or EA please send me a message.


Files:
USD_down.zip  124 kb
New comment