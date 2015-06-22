Trade crude with me for large profit
nextgencrude:Seriously ? That's a demo account.
Hi,
you can trade crude oil with my tips and get huge profit. I am not a day trader. see attached my last week performance.
Alain Verleyen:
Seriously ? That's a demo account.
Seriously ? That's a demo account.
:)
Alain Verleyen:
Seriously ? That's a demo account.
Seriously ? That's a demo account.
And he just made 3 trades.
lmao
If a system works well on a demo account, there is nothing to say it wouldn't work well on an actual account. However, 2 things wrong with this just from first glance. First, Alain is right. It IS a demo account, and as has been said, if you are not willing to risk your own money on something you believe in, it is highly unlikely that others will be willing to risk their money on it as well. Second, Pasi is right as well. Three trades is hardly a glowing recommendation for a system that you could have just as easily gotten lucky on. "Even a stopped clock is right twice a day." unless, of course it is a 24 hour clock, in which case it would only be once a day. :P
OMG.... really great, I think you will become next Oil Tycoon..
Will you lend me $US 1Million to invest it into your account?
peace ya mas brooo ... :)
Widy Prasetyo:LOL
peace ya mas brooo ... :)
OMG.... really great, I think you will become next Oil Tycoon..
Will you lend me $US 1Million to invest it into your account?
peace ya mas brooo ... :)
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Hi,
you can trade crude oil with my tips and get huge profit. I am not a day trader. see attached my last week performance.