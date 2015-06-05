why happened this ??
It looks like coding problem.
forextime8:Wrong memory management. You are using too much memory (or your computer is out of memory).
broker problem or server problem or coding problem ?
i just rewrote my indicator and expert advisor in mql5
Witold Zakrzewski:
It looks like coding problem.
It looks like coding problem.
but those indicator worked fine on other broker MT5 platform
Alain Verleyen:
Wrong memory management. You are using too much memory (or your computer is out of memory).
Wrong memory management. You are using too much memory (or your computer is out of memory).
maybe i opened too much MT platform on the same time.
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broker problem or server problem or coding problem ?
i just rewrote my indicator and expert advisor in mql5