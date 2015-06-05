why happened this ??

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[Deleted]  

broker problem or server problem or coding problem ?

i just rewrote my indicator and expert advisor in mql5

 


[Deleted]  
It looks like coding problem. 
 
forextime8:

broker problem or server problem or coding problem ?

i just rewrote my indicator and expert advisor in mql5

 


Wrong memory management. You are using too much memory (or your computer is out of memory).
[Deleted]  
Witold Zakrzewski:
It looks like coding problem. 

but those indicator worked fine on other broker MT5 platform

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
Wrong memory management. You are using too much memory (or your computer is out of memory).

maybe i opened too much MT platform on the same time.

 

Possibly too much history chart.

Try to decrease number of "Max bars in chart" inside Tools > Options > Chart

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