Wrong Take Profit execution on Strategy Tester
I need a help this this situation.
How this buy (an sell's take profit) could be executed at the bid price?
Seems weird. Is it reproducible ?
Please report it to ServiceDesk.
I'm trying to isolate the problem.
When I replace the TP with a buy limit order it's not triggered, as expected (image bellow).
I don't believe t's a general strategy tester problem, as long it's so widely used. I'm betting it's something related with this specific symbol from this specific broker, but so far I'm just guessing.
I'm trying to isolate the problem.
When I replace the TP with a buy limit order it's not triggered, as expected (image bellow).
I don't believe t's a general strategy tester problem, as long it's so widely used. I'm betting it's something related with this specific symbol from this specific broker, but so far I'm just guessing.
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Wrong Take Profit execution on Strategy Tester
Alain Verleyen, 2015.06.05 09:07
Seems weird. Is it reproducible ?
Please report it to ServiceDesk.
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I need a help this this situation.
How this buy (an sell's take profit) could be executed at the bid price?