CONVERT AN ONLINE CHART TO AN OFFLINE CHART USING A SCRIPT

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Good afternoon,

I'd like to know how to convert an online chart to an offline chart using a script. I need to do that because I'm connected to the Internet through a cell phone and the traffic is limited to a few GBs. I have a lot of open charts but only a few have open or pending orders. The others charts don't need to be connected to the Internet until 0 GMT when a look at them searching for new trades. In the platform I can turn the chart to an offline chart by entering to the chart properties (F8), selecting the tab and checking the "offline chart" checkbox (please watch the image below).offline chart checkbox

I tried to do that using the chart function ChartSetInteger with the property CHART_IS_OFFLINE but this property is read only. Please somebody help me with this problem.

Thanks a lot.

Regards Adrián.

 
Néstor Adrián TABA:

Good afternoon,

I'd like to know how to convert an online chart to an offline chart using a script. I need to do that because I'm connected to the Internet through a cell phone and the traffic is limited to a few GBs. I have a lot of open charts but only a few have open or pending orders. The others charts don't need to be connected to the Internet until 0 GMT when a look at them searching for new trades. In the platform I can turn the chart to an offline chart by entering to the chart properties (F8), selecting the tab and checking the "offline chart" checkbox (please watch the image below).

I tried to do that using the chart function ChartSetInteger with the property CHART_IS_OFFLINE but this property is read only. Please somebody help me with this problem.

Thanks a lot.

Regards Adrián.

This chart switch is completely mysterious for me, too, and nobody so far explained what it was intended for. It definitively has no effect on the internet traffic. If you need so, right click in the Market Window and select Hide All option, which limits subscription to open instruments only (plus account currency conversion pairs). Whenever you need an additional instrument chart, select Show All, and then hide them back again.
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