CONVERT AN ONLINE CHART TO AN OFFLINE CHART USING A SCRIPT
Good afternoon,
I'd like to know how to convert an online chart to an offline chart using a script. I need to do that because I'm connected to the Internet through a cell phone and the traffic is limited to a few GBs. I have a lot of open charts but only a few have open or pending orders. The others charts don't need to be connected to the Internet until 0 GMT when a look at them searching for new trades. In the platform I can turn the chart to an offline chart by entering to the chart properties (F8), selecting the tab and checking the "offline chart" checkbox (please watch the image below).
I tried to do that using the chart function ChartSetInteger with the property CHART_IS_OFFLINE but this property is read only. Please somebody help me with this problem.
Thanks a lot.
Regards Adrián.
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Good afternoon,
I'd like to know how to convert an online chart to an offline chart using a script. I need to do that because I'm connected to the Internet through a cell phone and the traffic is limited to a few GBs. I have a lot of open charts but only a few have open or pending orders. The others charts don't need to be connected to the Internet until 0 GMT when a look at them searching for new trades. In the platform I can turn the chart to an offline chart by entering to the chart properties (F8), selecting the tab and checking the "offline chart" checkbox (please watch the image below).
I tried to do that using the chart function ChartSetInteger with the property CHART_IS_OFFLINE but this property is read only. Please somebody help me with this problem.
Thanks a lot.
Regards Adrián.