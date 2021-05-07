Indicators: Pivot Point with adjustable closing time
Hi, I noticed only now that on above picture you can't see the preview labels. In fact it looks like this:
Pivot Point with adjustable closing time:
Author: PomeGranate
Hi PomeGranate,
Unlike MT5, MT4 arrays are in series by default, so counting down to zero should sort out the errors.
//--- int start=0; if(prev_calculated==0) start=rates_total-1; else start=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- for(int i=start;i>=0 && !IsStopped();i--) {
Hi Pomegranate,
Unlike MT5, MT4 arrays are in series by default, so counting down to zero should sort out the errors.
Thank you!
Changed this and also changed init(). Daily and weekly PP aren't displayed anymore, when the wrong values begin (see indicator restriction). Still has to be proof read, new version number is 2.10.
Update to version 2.11:
- inserted input variables for colors and line styles of different pivot levels
- added assert for input closetime_UTC (0<closetime_UTC<23)
Please rate the indicator if you like it!
Version 2.20:
- the preview labels change their color as well, forgot that in last update
- midpoints are shown for the current day.
This is the ultimate version unless feedback for further improvements comes from users.
Hi, I noticed only now that on above picture you can't see the preview labels. In fact it looks like this:
Hi PomeGranate!
I need an indicator like this (see attached file)
do you know how to it?
Thank you in advance
Massimo
Hi PomeGranate!
I need an indicator like this (see attached file)
do you know how to it?
Thank you in advance
Massimo
In fact it looks like this: and its just wow
Thank you!
Dropping by after a few years: if I should ever alter this indicator again, take the time and add an option for dark themes (change color display to a lighter palette).
Dropping by after a few years: if I should ever alter this indicator again, take the time and add an option for dark themes (change color display to a lighter palette).
Done! There are two versions now, the newer is called "PP". I improved the coloring for users that prefer dark chart themes. You can now set the input variable darkmode if you're on a black background and still see all of the indicator.
I had to sacrifice the possibility to select each color individually, if you prefer that, stick to the older version or alter the code to your needs!
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Pivot Point with adjustable closing time:
Pivot Point (PP) indicator for use on timeframes < D1 with adjustable preceding day close time, elimination of Sunday bars and optional display of weekly and monthly PP.
Author: PomeGranate