Ajusting Indicator
Hi Carlos, you can try so: after SetIndexBuffer(0,CurtaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,MediaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,LongaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); insert IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); Regards Vlad
Pueblo:
Hi Carlos, you can try so: after SetIndexBuffer(0,CurtaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,MediaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,LongaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); insert IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); Regards Vlad
Hi Carlos, you can try so: after SetIndexBuffer(0,CurtaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,MediaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,LongaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); insert IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); Regards Vlad
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,4);Works better.
Files:
didi_index.mq5 4 kb
Alain Verleyen:
Works better.
Works better.
Thanks so much for the help Pueblo and Alain.
It worked fine.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, I'm using this indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1725
I am trying to modify the values returned.
I want that indicator returns differents values when it is in differents positions. This example shows 2 stocks, one working ok, and other return just 1 value.
If someone could help me, I would appreciate.
Regards,
Carlos