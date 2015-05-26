Ajusting Indicator

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Hello, I'm using this indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1725

I am trying to modify the values returned.


I want that indicator returns differents values when it is in differents positions. This example shows 2 stocks, one working ok, and other return just 1 value.


Picture


If someone could help me, I would appreciate.


Regards,

Carlos

Didi Index
Didi Index
  • votes: 26
  • 2013.05.24
  • Rudinei Felipetto
  • www.mql5.com
Didi Index mql5 source code.
 
Hi Carlos, you can try so: after SetIndexBuffer(0,CurtaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,MediaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,LongaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); insert IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); Regards Vlad
 
Pueblo:
Hi Carlos, you can try so: after SetIndexBuffer(0,CurtaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,MediaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,LongaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); insert IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); Regards Vlad
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,4);
Works better.
Files:
didi_index.mq5  4 kb
 
Alain Verleyen:
Works better.

Thanks so much for the help Pueblo and Alain.

It worked fine.

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