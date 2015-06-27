Hide "dependencies" DLL

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Hi, is there any function in MQL to hide "dependencies" DLL in EA? Thx.

 

 

 
No.
 
I have an EA that obviously work with DLL but the dependencies tab is not shown. Is it because it was compiled using old MQL?
 

Probably.

Keep original ex4 and try to compile EA with new compiler.

I tried to compile EA with and without "#property  strict" and it shows dependencies tab in both cases.

So, probably EA is compiled with compiler older than v600. 

 
positivezero:

Hi, is there any function in MQL to hide "dependencies" DLL in EA? Thx.

 

 

Why do you care ?
 
Because I want to give my ea to someone without him even care what DLL be used.
 
positivezero:
Because I want to give my ea to someone without him even care what DLL be used.
It's a good thing it's not possible to hide it. No offense.
 
When I see that kind of question I always think that a con is behind. Sorry if you are not but it seems very weird to hide dll to someone. It's like cheating him...
 
It's not a con. Why would I be the con? I create the expert. I just don't want anybody to see what dll I am using. That's all..
 
positivezero :
It's not a con. Why would I be the con? I create the expert. I just don't want anybody to see what dll I am using. That's all..
Hide the use of the DLL is not correct.
 

If you want this badly, there is a walkaround...

You may develop a "proxy DLL". You use it to connect your MQL code, and you use "LoadLibrary/GetProcAddress" Windows APIs to load other working DLL(s) and call the real work functions

While the EA users can only see the "proxy DLL" in the DLL dependencies. 

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