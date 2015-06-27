Hide "dependencies" DLL
No.
I have an EA that obviously work with DLL but the dependencies tab is not shown. Is it because it was compiled using old MQL?
positivezero:Why do you care ?
Hi, is there any function in MQL to hide "dependencies" DLL in EA? Thx.
Because I want to give my ea to someone without him even care what DLL be used.
positivezero:It's a good thing it's not possible to hide it. No offense.
Because I want to give my ea to someone without him even care what DLL be used.
Because I want to give my ea to someone without him even care what DLL be used.
When I see that kind of question I always think that a con is behind. Sorry if you are not but it seems very weird to hide dll to someone. It's like cheating him...
It's not a con. Why would I be the con? I create the expert. I just don't want anybody to see what dll I am using. That's all..
positivezero :Hide the use of the DLL is not correct.
It's not a con. Why would I be the con? I create the expert. I just don't want anybody to see what dll I am using. That's all..
It's not a con. Why would I be the con? I create the expert. I just don't want anybody to see what dll I am using. That's all..
If you want this badly, there is a walkaround...
You may develop a "proxy DLL". You use it to connect your MQL code, and you use "LoadLibrary/GetProcAddress" Windows APIs to load other working DLL(s) and call the real work functions.
While the EA users can only see the "proxy DLL" in the DLL dependencies.
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Hi, is there any function in MQL to hide "dependencies" DLL in EA? Thx.