Forum - sending you emails when favourite topics adjusted
Is it possible to enable the email-notification within your forum software?
i'd like to be notified when my "favourite" threads are commented on, or there are replies to my posts or posts i've commented on.
normally this is a setting in the forum profile for each user, but i cant find it and suspect its been disabled for spamming etc reasons?
They used to have email service in MQL4 forum where you got email whenever there is update in topics you subscribe, but later MetaQuotes remove that service.
My guess is because the cost of sending emails to subscribed members is too high and cost them a lot so there is no email service in MQL5 too.
Actually, that can be solve if MQL5/MQL 4 automaticly create RSS for each topic and use Free Google Feedburner to send update to subscribed member, which also help Google indexing the content of MQL5/MQL4.com
Strange thing is MetaQuotes don't do that.
I hate writing suggestion to MQL5/MetaQuotes anymore cause they can't and don't fixed even a small thing.
:(
i'd like to be notified when my "favourite" threads are commented on, or there are replies to my posts or posts i've commented on.
Hello, you can enable notifications in the Favorites section of your profile:
P.S.You can find more information about the MQL5.community website in the article MQL5.community - User Memo.
Hello, you can enable notifications in the Favorites section of your profile:
P.S.You can find more information about the MQL5.community website in the article MQL5.community - User Memo.
MetaQutes should make that default setting so that we don't have to ask around like this. In internet forum, usually you get automatic reply when you create new topic or reply to any topics.
PS : Am I the only one who have problem login to MQL5.com ?, I've been trying to login this afternoon and only this evening I have successful login ?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Is it possible to enable the email-notification within your forum software?
i'd like to be notified when my "favourite" threads are commented on, or there are replies to my posts or posts i've commented on.
normally this is a setting in the forum profile for each user, but i cant find it and suspect its been disabled for spamming etc reasons?