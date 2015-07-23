Searching for strength indicator
Are you talking about currency strength?
Francis Dogbe:
Are you talking about currency strength?
Are you talking about currency strength?
Yes. Basically it should show a currencies relative strength visavi the other over a time period.
So you pick a currency that shows relative strength agains a majority of the other currencies and one that shows weakness
these 2 currencies is the pair to trade.
Ingvar Engelbrecht:
these 2 currencies is the pair to trade.
Yes. Basically it should show a currencies relative strength visavi the other over a time period.
So you pick a currency that shows relative strength agains a majority of the other currencies and one that shows weakness
these 2 currencies is the pair to trade.
Did you speak about that?
Should it be made my amateurs or real traders?
Try this one - https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1472
Practical Application of Cluster Indicators in FOREX
- 2007.09.03
- Simeon Semenych
- www.mql5.com
Cluster indicators are sets of indicators that divide currency pairs into separate currencies. Indicators allow to trace the relative currency fluctuation, determine the potential of forming new currency trends, receive trade signals and follow medium-term and long-term positions.
currency strength meter?
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I had, but lost it.
An indicator showing the majors as differntly colored graphs in a window. Been looking around but not found one.
code, free or reasonably priced