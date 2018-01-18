How to check if an order has been closed for stop loss - page 6
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I swear I didn't pay Roberto to say it
I swear I didn't pay Roberto to say it
Get back to work Alain;-)
I swear I didn't pay Roberto to say it
Get back to work Alain;-)
Wow, that was fast. Maybe Roberto is right
Could you please only answer if you know what you are talking about ?
This is a topic about MT5/mql5, I will remove all irrelevant posts.
There is no stoploss price in history on MT5.
Say me? Or yourself?
In MT5, anything you do will leave footmark.BTW, please remove my posts from this thread.
Say me? Or yourself?
In MT5, anything you do will leave footmark.BTW, please remove my posts from this thread.
i agree Alain is a excellent moderator... this kind of moderator we miss in my native language (portuguese, only "seller" moderators ;-( ).. lol