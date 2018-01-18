How to check if an order has been closed for stop loss - page 6

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Alain Verleyen:
Alain is a good moderator  b0212-smile.gif
 
I swear I didn't pay Roberto to say it 
 
Alain Verleyen:
I swear I didn't pay Roberto to say it 
hhhhh...  b0204-smile.gif
 
Alain Verleyen:
I swear I didn't pay Roberto to say it 

Get back to work Alain

;-)
 
Alain Verleyen:
I swear I didn't pay Roberto to say it 
You did not, but now you should pay him, hahaha.
 
honest_knave:

Get back to work Alain

;-)
Wow, that was fast. Maybe Roberto is right
 
honest_knave:
Wow, that was fast. Maybe Roberto is right
 
Alain Verleyen:

Could you please only answer if you know what you are talking about ?

This is a topic about MT5/mql5, I will remove all irrelevant posts.

There is no stoploss price in history on MT5.

Say me? Or yourself?

In MT5, anything you do will leave footmark. 

BTW, please remove my posts from this thread.
 
Xiangdong Guo:

Say me? Or yourself?

In MT5, anything you do will leave footmark. 

BTW, please remove my posts from this thread.
?
 

i agree Alain is a excellent moderator...  this kind of moderator we miss in my native language (portuguese, only "seller" moderators ;-( ).. lol

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