Limit trades in a certain time frame
I want to limit trades within a day to x number
is this the best way to do? by checking the history?
It's the more reliable way. Any problem with this code ?
no problem but its kinda slow. so searching for more opinions :)
Don't execute such function on each tick, but only when needed.
Use a global variable for your counter, initialize it with your function, then update your variable each time you place a trade with your EA.
By the way, you are counting deals, it can be different from the number of trades depending of what you call a trade.
Don't execute such function on each tick, but only when needed.
Use a global variable for your counter, initialize it with your function, then update your variable each time you place a trade with your EA.
By the way, you are counting deals, it can be different from the number of trades depending of what you call a trade.
that's an interesting idea, so I just need to reset the counter at the start of the day.
How can I restart at start of the day?
that's an interesting idea, so I just need to reset the counter at the start of the day.
How can I restart at start of the day?
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I want to limit trades within a day to x number
is this the best way to do? by checking the history?