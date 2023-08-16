Unsupported filling mode - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Or better yet..
Hi, I have the same problem with FX-PRO when I try to close a long position.
I saw filling mode for EURUSD is 2, but it doesn't work.
Could you help me?
Thank you!
Well I spoke directly to FX PRO and the say that it's not possible to totally or partially close a position in strategy tester.
I seem quite strange.
Anyone having the same experience?
Trying to manually manage an order I see the Fill polic is "Immediate or Cancel".
So I'm using this option in my experts and I seem it's works weel.