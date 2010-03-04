RSI ?
//#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
void OnInit() { ... PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPeriodRSI); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,170); ... }
MQL5 Reference / Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings
Characters of Wingdings used with the OBJ_ARROW object
still looks like stars ,, !
Oh, Dots ... ?! Sorry, no attention to it. U can Use
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,115);
As i needed
Thanks a lot.
Hi all,
I've tried to display RSI as Dots (as i did in MT4),
however, I got them as "x" ,,, how can i display them as Dots ... ?!
thanks