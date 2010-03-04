RSI ?

Hi all,


I've tried to display RSI as Dots (as i did in MT4),

however, I got them as "x" ,,, how can i display them as Dots ... ?!


thanks

  
//#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW

 

void OnInit()
  {
...
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPeriodRSI);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,170);
...
  }

MQL5 Reference / Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings

Characters of Wingdings used with the OBJ_ARROW object 

 


still looks like stars ,, !

 

Files:
rsi.mq5  5 kb
 

Oh, Dots ... ?! Sorry, no attention to it. U can Use

   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,115);
 


As i needed 

Thanks a lot.

