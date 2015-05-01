Looking for Advise to improve my Code
And NOW i want the Code to improve in a way, that there wont be another Arrow, befor the LOWER MA isnt pierced again.
I tried to set a Flag:
Implement a global variable that gets the value 0, when the LOWER MA is pierced once, and it gets the value 1, when the UPPER MA is pierced.
Befor the variable isnt set back to 0 the indicator shall not be allowed to set another arrow.
But my implementation doesnt work, because somehow the indicator waits till the UPPER MA is pierced twice before the arrow is placed.
This is the NEW CODE:
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_color1 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_color2 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_color3 LightSeaGreen extern int UpperBandPeriod = 34; extern int UpperBandShift = 0; extern double UpperBandDeviation = 2.0; extern int MA_Period = 21; extern int MA_Shift = 0; extern int LowerBandPeriod = 34; extern int LowerBandShift = 0; extern double LowerBandDeviation = 2.0; extern int LowerBandPierced = 26; //Anzahl Candles, die vergangan sind, seit das Lower Band unterschritten wurde extern int UpperBandPierced = 26; //============================= Dummies ====================== double Multiplier; double AdjustedUpperBand; double AdjustedMA; double AdjustedLowerBand; datetime TimeOld; double BandDiff = 0; bool SetArrowUp = false; bool SetArrowDown = false; int x = 0; //============================== Parameters ================== double dDiff=0; bool bArrowPlacedLong = false; bool bArrowPlacedShort = false; int MinClose = 0; int MaxClose = 0; int counterUP = 1; // ================================= Arrays ===================== double MA[]; double Lower_Band[]; //============================= Place Arrow Up ==== ORIGINAL ====================================== void PlaceArrowUp(int i){ if(counterUP == 0){ // NEU if( (Open[i] > iMA(NULL,0,21,MA_Shift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i)) && (Open[i+1] < iMA(NULL,0,21,MA_Shift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1)) && (Close[i+1] > iMA(NULL,0,21,MA_Shift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1)) ){ for(int k=1;k<=26;k++){ if( Low[i+k] < (iMA(NULL,0,21,MA_Shift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+k)-0.02) ){ x++; ObjectCreate("BUY" + x,OBJ_ARROW,0,Time[i],Low[MinClose]); ObjectSet ("BUY" + x,OBJPROP_COLOR,Blue); ObjectSet ("BUY" + x,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,SYMBOL_ARROWUP); ObjectSet ("BUY" + x,OBJPROP_WIDTH,5); ObjectSet ("BUY" + x,OBJPROP_BACK,true); counterUP = 1; // NEU break; } } } } } //================================================ INIT ============================================= int init(){ int period = Period(); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(0,MA); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(2,Lower_Band); SetIndexDrawBegin(1,AdjustedMA+MA_Shift); SetIndexDrawBegin(2,AdjustedLowerBand+LowerBandShift+LowerBandPierced); return(0); } //===================================== ON TICK =============================================== int start(){ int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); if(counted_bars<0) return(-1); if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; int uncounted_bars=Bars-counted_bars; for(int i=0;i<uncounted_bars;i++){ if( Time[i] != TimeOld ){ MA[i] = iMA(NULL,0,21,MA_Shift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); Lower_Band[i] = iMA(NULL,0,21,MA_Shift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i)-0.02; MinClose = iLowest (NULL,0,MODE_CLOSE,6,i);//Kleinster Schlusskurs if(Low[i] < Lower_Band[i]) {counterUP = 0;} // NEU PlaceArrowUp(i); } } return(0); } //===================================== DEINIT ================================================= int deinit(){ ObjectsDeleteAll(); // delete all objects from chart return 0; }
Why does the arrow only appear, when the UPPER MA it pierced twice ?
I dont get it....
I haven't checked it well, but if you use that kind of Flag then the code should go through from the oldest bar to the newest (from uncounted_bars to 0) your code does the opposite.
Hey, thanks for the hint.
You are right, my "i" was running from right to left, I corrected it and now everything is fine ^^
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Hi, i am trying to improve my current Indicator but something doesnt work the way I want ^^
This is how the indicator works:
1. When the actual OPENING is above the upper MA,
2. and the last Candles OPENING was UNDER the upper MA and its CLOSE was above the upper MA
3. look, if the LOWER MA was pierced during the last 26 candles
4. Place an Arrow, if the conditions are fulfilled