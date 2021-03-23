HELP to Import DLL in MQL5 - Unhandled exception 0xE0434352 - page 2
I have the same (or similar) problem with call DLL-function (my own DLL for another LIB)
Win7 64 bit
MT5, v 5.00 build 1340, 64bit
Error:
I'm still looking for solution...
I have been there before. It works when I copy all the DLL dependencies files to MT5 program files.
See picture for example:
Confirmation - I found the small note in https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/252
Because of "double DLL wrapping in .NET", the Cloo.dll, encog-core-cs.dll and log4net.dll files should be located in the folder of the client terminal. The EncogNNTrainDLL.dll file should be located in \Terminal Data folder\MQL5\Libraries\ folder.
SharedSection=1024,20480,768
Hi, Marco,
Thanks for the respond. Already set. Doesn't help. May be this helps with Encog, but I'm working with CNTK. I encountered with the same problem with my DLL import into MQL5.
I have wrote a program in C++ that uses the same DLL and the same calls of DLL functions and with the same sequence. I run exe from the same directory and it has been executed without errors.
Hello,
i think I have the same problem.
This is the output:
KF 0 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) C:\Users\*****\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\B07D12355A3C9AC10EE966FE7D0D719A\MQL5\Files\step5_network.eg
KO 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) Unhandled exception 0xE0434352
CF 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD7593D0 4881ECC8000000 sub rsp, 0xc8
HH 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD7593D7 83E201 and edx, 0x1
GH 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD7593DA 488D05EFFFFFFF lea rax, [rip-0x11]
GF 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD7593E1 894C2420 mov [rsp+0x20], ecx
JI 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD7593E5 33C9 xor ecx, ecx
IH 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD7593E7 4889442430 mov [rsp+0x30], rax
RF 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD7593EC 89542424 mov [rsp+0x24], edx
FG 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD7593F0 48894C2428 mov [rsp+0x28], rcx
CK 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD7593F5 4D85C9 test r9, r9
DE 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD7593F8 0F85AA180000 jnz dword 0x7fefd75aca8
IE 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15)
HS 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD7593FE 894C2438 mov [rsp+0x38], ecx
NL 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD759402 488D4C2420 lea rcx, [rsp+0x20]
DR 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD759407 FF15931E0400 call qword near [rip+0x41e93] ; NlsUpdateLocale (kernelbase.dll)
GQ 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) crash --> 000007FEFD75940D 4881C4C8000000 add rsp, 0xc8
NR 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD759414 C3 ret
CS 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15)
DI 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 000007FEFD759415 90 nop
CF 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15)
NM 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 00: 0x000007FEFD75940D
KD 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 01: 0x000007FEF73C56E4
KN 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 02: 0x0000000077920C51
QI 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 03: 0x000007FEF7551A7A
PS 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 04: 0x000007FEF7551586
FJ 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 05: 0x000007FEF74FA8DB
RD 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 06: 0x000007FEF7491B5A
GP 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 07: 0x000007FE97E300D5
MI 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 08: 0x000000001B835ED8
PO 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15) 09: 0x0000000036927FA4
GH 2 22:43:47.892 NeuralEncogIndicator (EURUSD,M15)
I use Windows 7 Home Premium 64 Bit.
Can somebody help me, please?
Thanks.
Hi ExpertWolle,
I know it's been a while ago, but I have exactly the same issue now. Tried to copy the *.dll files to almost everywhere, etc. Have you solved the problem and may I ask for help, please?
Thanks in advance.
Different DLL, as well as what you are trying to connect to, but i'd bet that this has something to do with using 64bit.
See my related post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/275827
