how to you export historical data to excel
does anyone know that answer to this? right now i'm on free trial, is this something available only to subscribers?
- Export historical data with indicator values
- export to excel
- Scripts: Export historical data
cloudbreaker :
There is no "free trial".
MT4 client is free.
To export data, Tools | History Centre. Then select the data you need and export.
CB
Just to the left of where it says 15 minutes (M15), double-click the little grey database symbol to turn it green and yellow.
CB
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