how to you export historical data to excel

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does anyone know that answer to this? right now i'm on free trial, is this something available only to subscribers?
 

There is no "free trial".

MT4 client is free.

To export data, Tools | History Centre. Then select the data you need and export.


CB

 
cloudbreaker :

There is no "free trial".

MT4 client is free.

To export data, Tools | History Centre. Then select the data you need and export.


CB

 
i do that and when i bring up the file it is completely blank.
 

Just to the left of where it says 15 minutes (M15), double-click the little grey database symbol to turn it green and yellow.


CB

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