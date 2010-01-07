Oil Trading System

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Hello everybody, there are so many fx eas and indicators, but i was looking for an oil hands free system and i found http://kokopelli.npage.eu only in german at the moment, did anybody see the printscreens so far. it sounds quit amazing...
 

Hi wambapamba,

I'm in contact with these guys since a few days. It was quite complicated to get in contact!

But they send me a printscreen from a december-backtest.

The only problem is, they now want a little bit more money for the bot. They said something about 1500 USD..

But the results from the bot are amazing! 70 % of the trades are profit trades!!

The printscreen proves that! They tested it with 0.1 - 0.2 lots (dynamic with 4 % risk)

When someone wants an icq number, just send a mail/pm to me or post here!


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