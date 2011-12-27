ATC 2011 Question - Xupypr bot

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Hi All,

I ran Xupypr's bot agaist a the same period of the ATC compitition and it didn't open a trade... Maybe I just seriously a noob here :(

Start 

 

I did this on Metatraders demo account. Is it maybe because of the feeds? 

 
Maybe it checks the account number to be in the ATC account number range and doesn't run on other account numbers.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
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Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
ToolMaker:

Hi All,

I ran Xupypr's bot agaist a the same period of the ATC compitition and it didn't open a trade... Maybe I just seriously a noob here :(


I did this on Metatraders demo account. Is it maybe because of the feeds?

To test it on your (non-championship) account, see post https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/5113#comment_113104
Советники: cs2011
  • www.mql5.com
Советник с Чемпионата Automated Trading Championship 2011.
 

Thanks Automated-Trading,

 I ran it with the same settings in my screenshot above and it made a loss. I could understand from the link you given that the people had the same problem? However I couldn't understand anything else as google translator has got its limits :(

 Please if possible can you explain why I ddin't made any profits for the same period as the champion ship??

 

It urged me to go read on the championship rules if I want to participate next year...some people dont like the rules. I need to go check if they suit me. 

 
ToolMaker:

Thanks Automated-Trading,

 I ran it with the same settings in my screenshot above and it made a loss. I could understand from the link you given that the people had the same problem? However I couldn't understand anything else as google translator has got its limits :(

 Please if possible can you explain why I ddin't made any profits for the same period as the champion ship??

 

It urged me to go read on the championship rules if I want to participate next year...some people dont like the rules. I need to go check if they suit me. 

1) To use it on your account, replace 

double Limit=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT);

to

 double Limit= 15;

at line 84 of the EA.

2) In Strategy Tester set H1 timeframe, instead of M1

 

Thanks Automated-Trading,

 

I still dont get the results even close to the competition...

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