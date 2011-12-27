ATC 2011 Question - Xupypr bot
- www.mql5.com
Hi All,
I ran Xupypr's bot agaist a the same period of the ATC compitition and it didn't open a trade... Maybe I just seriously a noob here :(
I did this on Metatraders demo account. Is it maybe because of the feeds?
Thanks Automated-Trading,
I ran it with the same settings in my screenshot above and it made a loss. I could understand from the link you given that the people had the same problem? However I couldn't understand anything else as google translator has got its limits :(
Please if possible can you explain why I ddin't made any profits for the same period as the champion ship??
It urged me to go read on the championship rules if I want to participate next year...some people dont like the rules. I need to go check if they suit me.
Thanks Automated-Trading,
I ran it with the same settings in my screenshot above and it made a loss. I could understand from the link you given that the people had the same problem? However I couldn't understand anything else as google translator has got its limits :(
Please if possible can you explain why I ddin't made any profits for the same period as the champion ship??
It urged me to go read on the championship rules if I want to participate next year...some people dont like the rules. I need to go check if they suit me.
1) To use it on your account, replace
double Limit=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT);
to
double Limit= 15;
at line 84 of the EA.
2) In Strategy Tester set H1 timeframe, instead of M1
Thanks Automated-Trading,
I still dont get the results even close to the competition...
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Hi All,
I ran Xupypr's bot agaist a the same period of the ATC compitition and it didn't open a trade... Maybe I just seriously a noob here :(
I did this on Metatraders demo account. Is it maybe because of the feeds?