Trend lines
May I suggest something about the platform.. I have used for a while the trader platform and I noticed the fact it's much more user-frindly about creating trend lines because you put both "ends" of the line. In the metatrader it's not so nice because you put only the "start" of the line and it is endless. It's much better the other way. Is there any option in future patches this to be changed. It'll be great to have it in the Metatreader platform. Thank you in advance.
- Coding help
- VPS tips needed
- MT4 tester does not give information from other timeframes
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register