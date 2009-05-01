Trend lines

New comment
 
May I suggest something about the platform.. I have used for a while the trader platform and I noticed the fact it's much more user-frindly about creating trend lines because you put both "ends" of the line. In the metatrader it's not so nice because you put only the "start" of the line and it is endless. It's much better the other way. Is there any option in future patches this to be changed. It'll be great to have it in the Metatreader platform. Thank you in advance.
 

Uncheck this box:


Trendline.jpg

New comment