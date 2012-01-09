Automated Trading Championship 2011: Eleventh Week Report
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The Championship's TOP-10 is still rich for surprises and exciting moments. During the eleventh week the Championship leader, the Expert Advisor of Xupypr from Russia has finally fixed its profit causing joy among its fans and now it is staying still. The second place is being occupied by the multi-currency Expert Advisor of yyy999 from China. It has 8 open positions and all of them are losing ones. The trading robot of Tim from Germany is coming third.
The last week of the Championship will put an end to the three-month competition and the authors of Expert Advisors from TOP-10 will finally be able to relax. 5 trading days are left before the winners of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 will be finally determined. And every participant desires the course of market events to be most favorable for their Expert Advisor. We wish good luck to all the participants!
The full text is available on the Championship website - Eleventh Week Report.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.