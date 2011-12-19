Automated Trading Championship 2011: Tenth Week Report
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That week has turned out to be the most complicated in the Championship. The TOP-3 is still occupied by the same participants from Russia, Germany and China, though their positions have changed. The main question was if the Expert Advisor of lf8749 would be able to overcome $100 000 level again, but the answer is still unclear. We don't know about the basis of his Expert Advisor, which was ascending so perfectly for 8 weeks and then suddenly started falling. It has lost almost $14 000 this week and moved to the third place. But two weeks before the end of the Championship may be enough for it to change the situation.
The next to last eleventh week of the Championship has started and we decrease the number of potential winners of the Automated Trading Championship 2011. Future winners are in the TOP-10 now and it is unlikely that someone else can interfere. But none of the TOP-10 participants can be absolutely sure of that and we will see the end of this exciting competition soon.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Tenth Week Report.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.