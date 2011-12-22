Automated Trading Championship 2011: TOP-10 Participants Overview
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The last week of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 is going under a full head of steam. Soon we will finally find out the winners of this three-month MQL5 trading robots competition. We have witnessed sudden rises and sharp falls of some participants and some things have again been seen the first time.
The sole criterion for determining the Championship winners is the gained profit. On the one hand, it is desirable to perform as many trades as possible to gain maximum profit. On the other hand, the risk of a deposit loss also increases with trading activity. Championship participants have been trying to solve this issue in their own way. Let's examine the values of this parameter for TOP-10 participants, as of 5 days before the competition end.
The full text is available on the Championship website - TOP-10 Participants Overview.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.