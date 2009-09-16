MT4 Mobile indicators malfunctioning
I have a Palm Pro with Windows Mobile 6.1 and am having the same/similar problem. I am on build 225 of MT4 Mobile and the indicators are not lined up with prices unless at maximum "Zoom Out" (but then everything is very difficult to read). When "Zooming In", indicators shift far to the right and no longer remain alligned with the prices. This happens with indicators in the main chart window and for indicators in separate Indicator Windows. Is there a solution to this problem?
TraderRick :
I have a Palm Pro with Windows Mobile 6.1 and am having the same/similar problem. I am on build 225 of MT4 Mobile and the indicators are not lined up with prices unless at maximum "Zoom Out" (but then everything is very difficult to read). When "Zooming In", indicators shift far to the right and no longer remain alligned with the prices. This happens with indicators in the main chart window and for indicators in separate Indicator Windows. Is there a solution to this problem?
I have a Palm Pro with Windows Mobile 6.1 and am having the same/similar problem. I am on build 225 of MT4 Mobile and the indicators are not lined up with prices unless at maximum "Zoom Out" (but then everything is very difficult to read). When "Zooming In", indicators shift far to the right and no longer remain alligned with the prices. This happens with indicators in the main chart window and for indicators in separate Indicator Windows. Is there a solution to this problem?
I never fixed the problem on the phone I had but I downloaded mt4 mobile on a different phone and everything worked fine. I think it may that the application is not compatible with some phones.
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I have a Samsung i907 Epix with Windows Mobile 6.1 and I have not been able to get the indicators in the mobile version of MetaTrader to work properly. If I zoom out the indicators on the Main Chart window will be very distorted. Things like moving averages and bollinger bands may oscillate in the center of the screen while the price has full range of the screen. Is there a way to fix this? Here are some screenshots: