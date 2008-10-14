'xxxx': connect failed [invalid account]

New comment
 

Hi,


I have got the above error every time after installing and setting up a demo account after some time. It does not occur immediately but usually after a few weeks. I understand that the demo expiry period is 90 days. But this error seems to occur prematurely. Anyone can help?

 
Demo-accounts may expire, it is the server setting. You can try to open a demo account on our demo server: "Demo.Metaquotes.net:443". On our demo-server demo-accounts haven't expiration time. Server delete only accounts not used within 1 month.
New comment