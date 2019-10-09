Automated login to Metatrader 4
I've not had that problem.
But, I have never "scheduled" the MT4 application to run.
Which Dealer are you using?
But, I have never "scheduled" the MT4 application to run.
Which Dealer are you using?
I can't login to metatrader 4.it keeps saying registration failed
Lesegomatsila:
I can't login to metatrader 4.it keeps saying registration failed
I can't login to metatrader 4.it keeps saying registration failed
Login and register are 2 different things, try to login in the proper fields.
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Anyone know what's going on? I want to schedule it in XP so I need it to work every time.