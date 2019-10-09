Automated login to Metatrader 4

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I want to login to my demo account automatically whenever I start Metatrader4. Under Tools -> Options I have set up the server, login and checked "Keep personal settings and data at startup". It does login automatically next time I start MT4 BUT only sometimes. It still prompts for password if I wait for few hours to start MT4?

Anyone know what's going on? I want to schedule it in XP so I need it to work every time.
 
I've not had that problem.
But, I have never "scheduled" the MT4 application to run.
Which Dealer are you using?
 
 I can't login to metatrader 4.it keeps saying registration failed
 
Lesegomatsila:
 I can't login to metatrader 4.it keeps saying registration failed

Login and register are 2 different things, try to login in the proper fields.



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