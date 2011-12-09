Run EA on demo account
I opened a demo account. How to run my own ea on Meta trader 5 at real time(not strategy tester) on my demo account and get the report and orders history? Thanks.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
- demo account
- name of EA in demo account
- Indicator cannot access other pairs hist data/ charts not refreshing
Attach EA to a chart, then after it trades for some period, go to History tab, right-click there and choose Report->HTML or Open XML (whatever is better for you).
enivid:I also enable the autotrading. I can't find the History tab on MetaTrader 5. Thanks.
Attach EA to a chart, then after it trades for some period, go to History tab, right-click there and choose Report->HTML or Open XML (whatever is better for you).
Attach EA to a chart, then after it trades for some period, go to History tab, right-click there and choose Report->HTML or Open XML (whatever is better for you).
It's here:
enivid:When the EA place an order the order is not directly go through. The order has to be manually placed by the broker, isn't it?
It's here:
tsng:You can read this article "Trade Events in MetaTrader 5" (https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/232)
When the EA place an order the order is not directly go through. The order has to be manually placed by the broker, isn't it?
When the EA place an order the order is not directly go through. The order has to be manually placed by the broker, isn't it?
Trade Events in MetaTrader 5
- 2011.02.13
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
A monitoring of the current state of a trade account implies controlling open positions and orders. Before a trade signal becomes a deal, it should be sent from the client terminal as a request to the trade server, where it will be placed in the order queue awaiting to be processed. Accepting of a request by the trade server, deleting it as it expires or conducting a deal on its basis - all those actions are followed by trade events; and the trade server informs the terminal about them.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register