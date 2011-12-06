Automated Trading Championship 2011: Eighth Week Report
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At the eighth week the gap between the first and the tenth places in TOP-10 increased and exceeded $ 90 000. We can say that the main objective of the past five trading days was not to make money but to preserve already gained profit. This mission has turned out to be impossible for multi-currency Expert Advisors. The common Equity value of ias and yyy999 is less than the Equity of the current leader lf8749, and the participant notused has completely left the TOP-10. At the same time, Xupypr has taken a second place.
However, in the middle of the eighth week the Expert Advisors of ias and notused were going side by side occupying second and third places respectively and there were no any signs of trouble. But they had already been followed by the Expert Advisor of Xupypr having Equity of $65 000 with the open EURUSD position of 15 lots. But Eurozone issues have led to the further descending of the EURUSD on November, 23. That allowed the Expert Advisor of Xupypr to fix a huge profit of $52 000 and stabilize at $80 955.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Eighth Week Report.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.