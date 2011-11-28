Automated Trading Championship 2011: Seventh Week Report
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That was the roller-coaster week in the Championship. As a result, our forecast has brilliantly failed on several points. It has been too early for us to say good-bye to the Expert Advisor of Xupypr, as he not only managed to get back to our TOP-10 chart but also took the third place there. The leader of the last weeks ias has rushed down and lost half of his funds. It is occupying the second place now. The first place is captured by the participant from China lf8749. He has also set the new record of the Championship.
If you were tracking the Championship all this time, you must have noticed that the winner of the Automated Trading Championship 2010 Boris Odintsov (bobsley) has appeared in our TOP-10 on the seventh week. His Expert Advisor suffered a terrible drawdown of $8 000, but by some miracle it managed to overcome it and even take the fifth place for some time in the middle of the week. Unfortunately, bobsley's trading robot has performed a series of losing trades resulting in the overall loss of $26 000 and currently has left the TOP-10. This happened after we had taken an interview with him. You will be able to read it tomorrow.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Seventh Week Report.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.