angevoyageur, 2014.02.11 17:59
Hello,
Please use the SRC button when you post code. Thank you.
This time, I edited it for you.
hi
send order work in demo account but in real account don't work(2014.11.30 18:21:00.062 55 (اخابر,D1) BuyA: error 4756, retcode = 10006)
Wh are you using such notation, it's hard to understand :
using that instead :
By the way, in either case it works for me.
i'm sorry
please check this script and give me my wrong:
It works for me. I used TadbirTrader-Server to test it.
do you have real acount or check in demo account?!!
Demo account only.
P.S: Sorry I missed the point that it's working on demo account for you too.
What value is returned on your real account by :
it's working in demo for me,
may it restricted from server?
There is obviously something that restrict you to place this pending order. Probably some different settings for this symbol on Real account (see my previous post).
Error 10006 : request rejected is not very useful message. How many times did you try to place this order ?
Current Bid/Ask/Last on demo account is 2638/2652/2640, is it the same on real account ?
hi thank for reply
i'm attach picture of symbol properties
if it doesn't help ,said me :where do insert print order in my code?
I can't see why it doesn't work.
Can you try again, now ? It's still not working ?