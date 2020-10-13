MQL5 Cloud Errors!! - page 2

When I right click and choose "Use MQL5 Cloud Network" it doesn't want to use the cloud agents.
It does show that I have an account balance of $10 so it is connected to my account, and the ping, ms for the "MQL5 Cloud Europe",  "MQL5 Cloud Europe 2" and  "MQL5 Cloud USA" and it's fast ping rates. But still just uses the CPUs from my local computer.

Would you guys know the reason of this issue and how to fix it? 

