Automated Trading Championship 2011: Interview with Boris Odintsov (bobsley)
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Interview with Boris Odintsov (bobsley) is the last one within the ATC Champions League project. Boris won the Automated Trading Championship 2010 - the first Championship held for the Expert Advisors in the new MQL5 language. Having appeared in the top ten already in the first week of the ATC 2010, his EA brought it to the finish and earned $77,000. This year, Boris participates in the competition with the same Expert Advisor with modified settings. Perhaps the robot would still be able to repeat its success.
When did you decide to take part in the ATC 2011? Does the first place in the previous Championship give any confidence?
Yes, it gives confidence, especially in psychological terms. I decided to take part immediately after the ATC 2011 was announced. I had a ready Expert Advisor and only needed to adjust it to the Championship rules. I use the same last year EA in its slightly improved and optimized form. All the information about it can be found in discussions of my EA at the ATC 2010.
What has changed in it?
I've changed the internal settings of the indicator, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. But of course I will not tell you about all its settings - let it have its own secret.
The full text is available on the Championship website - ATC Champions League: Interview with Boris Odintsov (bobsley).
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.