Automated Trading Championship 2011: Sixth Week Report
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The first half of the Championship has passed. Six weeks out of twelve ones are over but the intrigue still remains. The Expert Advisor of Igor Korepin (Xupypr) has eventually left our TOP-10 and never again will its chart cross the Championship leader - the Expert Advisor of mysterious ias. But Xupypr is still the leader by the number of Code Base downloads. His Expert Advisor has been downloaded over 1600 times. And we have great news - multi-currency trading robots are more profitable than single-currency ones!
It seems that multi-currency Expert Advisors will cause a real furor during the Championship. Everyone knows now that it would have been much better to make an Expert Advisor that is able to trade several currencies but only few know how. The chart of notused's Expert Advisor is not so beautiful as the one of ias but it is still advancing. Definitely, everyone understands that notused has good chances to find himself in TOP-3. The Championship comments section already has proposals concerning buying and selling most notable Expert Advisors but it is better to wait for the Market opening!
The full text is available on the Championship website - Sixth Week Report.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.