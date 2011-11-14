Automated Trading Championship 2011: Fifth Week Report
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We have not expected any new sensations after the incredible takeoff of the Expert Advisor of Igor Korepin (Xupypr). It seemed that the gap between Xupypr and his closest pursuer (the Expert Advisor of anuta) comprising $35 000 is big enough to provide the former with a safety net at least for a week or even a month. But this assumption has turned out to be completely wrong and the first week of November has shown us that you can never be too sure both about the Championship and Forex trading.
The main event of the fifth week is even more incredible takeoff of the multi-currency Expert Advisor of ias from Russia. Not only has it been able to jump past Xupypr's level but it has also managed to accelerate up to the second "cosmic" speed and reached $100 000. As it was noted by the Championship audience, this "twelve-stage rocket" is able to cope with any height and no one can say what its limits are.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Fifth Week Report.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.