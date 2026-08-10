Strategy Tester MT5 bug after update
look at the first order closed 0.01 @4077.344 and its generate $16.65 while i test it on MT5 App with almost same price just generate value $1.64.
i just notice a wrong money value on strategy tester result.
i have buy 0.01 @4352.332 and then closed @4350.159, the result is -$21.73 which mean its wrong. it should be only about -$2 since its only moved about 20 pips from open price (4352.332 - 4350.159).
this is happen only after MT5 update.
Note: my broker use gold 3 digits after coma.
Please right click on XAUUSDm in your Desktop MT5==>Market Watch window, click on Specification, and post a screenshot of that window.
Edit: Based on my search of XAUUSDm, that is a standard lot size contract symbol for a specific broker-dealer. That same broker-dealer uses XAUUSDc for cent lot size contracts.
The price difference is 2.173. With a contract size of 100, a 0.01 lot position would lose about $2.17. A $21.73 loss suggests that the tester may be using a contract size or tick value 10 times larger. Please compare the symbol specifications in the Strategy Tester with the live symbol.
Please right click on XAUUSDm in your Desktop MT5==>Market Watch window, click on Specification, and post a screenshot of that window.
Edit: Based on my search of XAUUSDm, that is a standard lot size contract symbol for a specific broker-dealer. That same broker-dealer uses XAUUSDc for cent lot size contracts.
The price difference is 2.173. With a contract size of 100, a 0.01 lot position would lose about $2.17. A $21.73 loss suggests that the tester may be using a contract size or tick value 10 times larger. Please compare the symbol specifications in the Strategy Tester with the live symbol.
thanks for respon,
the contract size between live and tester is same. its really weird after update.
thanks for respon,
the contract size between live and tester is same. its really weird after update.
buy 0.01 @4352.332 and then closed @4350.159
It's 2173 ticks, at 0.1, so 217.3 USD for 1 lot, and 2,173 for 0.01. You are right according to the symbol's settings.
That means your broker configured tick size/tick value wrongly. Ask them to fix it.
The live trading calculation is NOT using these settings, it's calculated otherwise and correctly.
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i just notice a wrong money value on strategy tester result.
i have buy 0.01 @4352.332 and then closed @4350.159, the result is -$21.73 which mean its wrong. it should be only about -$2 since its only moved about 20 pips from open price (4352.332 - 4350.159).
this is happen only after MT5 update.
Note: my broker use gold 3 digits after coma.