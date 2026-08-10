CodeBase indicator submission stuck at 20% - validation detects Expert Advisor instead of Indicator

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Hello,

I am trying to publish an Indicator to the CodeBase, but the submission is stuck and I cannot complete it.

The problem:
- Step 4 (Code): the progress bar stays at 20% and never advances, so I cannot reach the final submit.
- Step 5 (Test): "Validation state: Not started", and the Type is shown as "Expert Advisor".

However, my code is an Indicator, not an Expert Advisor:
- It uses OnCalculate() and #property indicator_chart_window.
- It has 2 indicator buffers/plots (DRAW_ARROW) and no trade functions (no OnTick, no order sending).

I cannot change the Type from "Expert Advisor" to "Indicator", there is no Start button for validation, and the bar stays at 20% even on a brand-new submission.

The .mq5 compiles with 0 errors and 0 warnings in MetaEditor (latest build).

Could you please check why it is detected as an Expert Advisor, or escalate this to a moderator? Screenshots of Step 4 and Step 5 are attached.

Thank you.

Files:
image.jpeg  40 kb
 
Hirpara Sahil Jivanbhai:
I am trying to publish an Indicator to the CodeBase, but the submission is stuck and I cannot complete it.

I just tested the first page of a new code submission and I'm unable to reproduce your issue. I was able to select any program type from the list of options.

Make sure that you select your desired program type on page #1 of your code submission. It can't be changed later.

If that still doesn't work, try a completely new submission.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

I just tested the first page of a new code submission and I'm unable to reproduce your issue. I was able to select any program type from the list of options.

Make sure that you select your desired program type on page #1 of your code submission. It can't be changed later.

If that still doesn't work, try a completely new submission.

I have selected as Indicator, you can check this 

 
 
Hirpara Sahil Jivanbhai #:
I have selected as Indicator, you can check this 

 
Please post a screenshot of your Code tab.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Please post a screenshot of your Code tab.
@alain Here it is you can check it.
 
Hirpara Sahil Jivanbhai #:
@alain Here it is you can check it.
I don't recall ever having seen a png file in the Code tab of my CodeBase submissions. Try inserting your png image in the Text tab, and removing your png file from the file attachments list.
 
Thanks Ryan and Alain! Removing the PNG attachment and inserting the image in the Text tab fixed it. It now shows "Sent" with Type = Indicator. Appreciate the quick help!
 
Hirpara Sahil Jivanbhai #:
Thanks Ryan and Alain! Removing the PNG attachment and inserting the image in the Text tab fixed it. It now shows "Sent" with Type = Indicator. Appreciate the quick help!
You're welcome, Hirpara. Your posted screenshots demonstrate that the quickest way for everyone to get help is by posting diagnostic information.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
You're welcome, Hirpara. Your posted screenshots demonstrate that the quickest way for everyone to get help is by posting diagnostic information.

For once I totally agree. 

Unfortunately I keep getting to fight way too often just to get this information. It's exhausting.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

For once I totally agree. 

Unfortunately I keep getting to fight way too often just to get this information. It's exhausting.

I know. That's why I generally tend to resort to guesstimating solutions. I simply don't have the will, I suppose.

I've had this idea kicking around for some time... As we all know, the Forum is the official support hub for MetaTrader but upon arrival to the Forum, it looks more like the Wild West. What if there were sticky "Help" threads (or sub-forums) further itemized by specific type of help request? For example, MT5 and MT4 would still be segregated but within each of those we would have MetaEditor, Tester, CodeBase, etc. Upon clicking on "New topic" therein, we would be required to select the appropriate subcategory for help, with required radio buttons selected and required diagnostic information uploaded (no image file types allowed for Journal logs, etc.). IMHO, that would look like more of an official support hub.

The ultimate question is... Does this have a snowball's chance of being implemented by the Administrators @MetaQuotes?

 
Ryan L Johnson #:
I don't recall ever having seen a png file in the Code tab of my CodeBase submissions. Try inserting your png image in the Text tab, and removing your png file from the file attachments list.

did't find image or picture logo in text editor

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