CodeBase indicator submission stuck at 20% - validation detects Expert Advisor instead of Indicator
- Testing indicators
- Working with Projects - Projects and MQL5 Storage
- Creating Expert Advisors in the MQL Wizard
I am trying to publish an Indicator to the CodeBase, but the submission is stuck and I cannot complete it.
I just tested the first page of a new code submission and I'm unable to reproduce your issue. I was able to select any program type from the list of options.
Make sure that you select your desired program type on page #1 of your code submission. It can't be changed later.
If that still doesn't work, try a completely new submission.
I just tested the first page of a new code submission and I'm unable to reproduce your issue. I was able to select any program type from the list of options.
Make sure that you select your desired program type on page #1 of your code submission. It can't be changed later.
If that still doesn't work, try a completely new submission.
For once I totally agree.
Unfortunately I keep getting to fight way too often just to get this information. It's exhausting.
I know. That's why I generally tend to resort to guesstimating solutions. I simply don't have the will, I suppose.
I've had this idea kicking around for some time... As we all know, the Forum is the official support hub for MetaTrader but upon arrival to the Forum, it looks more like the Wild West. What if there were sticky "Help" threads (or sub-forums) further itemized by specific type of help request? For example, MT5 and MT4 would still be segregated but within each of those we would have MetaEditor, Tester, CodeBase, etc. Upon clicking on "New topic" therein, we would be required to select the appropriate subcategory for help, with required radio buttons selected and required diagnostic information uploaded (no image file types allowed for Journal logs, etc.). IMHO, that would look like more of an official support hub.
The ultimate question is... Does this have a snowball's chance of being implemented by the Administrators @MetaQuotes?
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