the last updates of MT5 Platform !
MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 6090: General Improvements
- 2026.07.29
- www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on July 31, 2026, with improvements to stability, reliability, and performance. Key changes include expanded AI Assistant capabilities, fixes for Windows 7 support, updated Python integration, and changes to resource path handling. Users have reported issues with WebView2 dependency and data storage changes, suggesting a need for careful management when upgrading. The AI Assistant's behavior has been noted as overly autonomous, requiring precise prompts to avoid unintended actions. Some users are reverting to older builds due to compatibility issues, while others are testing new versions. The update will be delivered via Live Update, and users are advised to reinstall rather than uninstall previous versions.
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anyone noticed the last updates of MT5 platform ???
MetaQuotes and MQL5's team are doing a GREAT JOB !!!!!
"Just wanted to say thank you to the MetaQuotes team — MQL5 is an amazing platform. I'm building and debugging my own Expert Advisors and the tools make it a great experience. Keep up the excellent work!"