Indicators: Quantora Trade Statistics Dashboard MT5 - Professional Trading Performance Analytics

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Quantora Trade Statistics Dashboard MT5 - Professional Trading Performance Analytics:

Professional open-source Trade Statistics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Analyzes trading history with win rate, profit factor, reward/risk, streaks, BUY/SELL performance, lot statistics and floating P/L.

Quantora Trade Statistics Dashboard MT5 - Professional Trading Performance Analytics

Author: Bilal Gunay

 
The source code that I downloaded on this link did not produce the display shown but rather a primitive version with far less information and no pull down options.
 
its AI slop. 
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