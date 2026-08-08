Indicators: Quantora Trade Statistics Dashboard MT5 - Professional Trading Performance Analytics
The source code that I downloaded on this link did not produce the display shown but rather a primitive version with far less information and no pull down options.
its AI slop.
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Quantora Trade Statistics Dashboard MT5 - Professional Trading Performance Analytics:
Professional open-source Trade Statistics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Analyzes trading history with win rate, profit factor, reward/risk, streaks, BUY/SELL performance, lot statistics and floating P/L.
Author: Bilal Gunay