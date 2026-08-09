How to handle crypto price differences when testing a BTC trading strategy?
I usually check BTC price data from several places, including exchange platforms such as Binance, Bybit and BYDFi, but in MetaTrader the actual execution still depends on the broker symbol and its own feed.
The commonly used phrase, "exchange platform," is a bit of an oxymoron invented by the over-the-counter (OTC) crypto coin industry. As you correctly alluded, there is no centralized exchange among the 4 platforms that you mentioned for OTC crypto coins.
My question is: when building or backtesting a crypto-related EA in MT5, how do you handle price feed differences?
Not to be smug, but the best way to handle inconsistent price feeds is to eliminate those altogether by trading a Bitcoin Futures contract listed on a centralized exchange─such as the CME Globex Exchange. In this way, all market participants enjoy the same price format, price discovery, and order execution priority─regardless of the broker-dealer used or a trader's individual wealth/order volume.
https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/cryptocurrencies/bitcoin/bitcoin/specs
Hi everyone,
I am testing a simple BTC trading strategy and noticed that crypto prices can be slightly different depending on the source. For forex pairs this is already normal between brokers, but with crypto it feels more noticeable because liquidity and exchange structure are different.
I usually check BTC price data from several places, including exchange platforms such as Binance, Bybit and BYDFi, but in MetaTrader the actual execution still depends on the broker symbol and its own feed.
My question is: when building or backtesting a crypto-related EA in MT5, how do you handle price feed differences?
Do you only trust the broker’s historical data, or do you also compare it with external market data before deciding whether the strategy is reliable?
I am not looking for broker recommendations, just trying to understand the best practice for testing crypto strategies in MT5.
Thanks.
In backtesting, there is no alternative to your broker's history in MetaTrader. This is the only price data your Expert Advisor (EA) will actually see and execute trades on during live operation. Price discrepancies between exchanges are inevitable.
If Bitcoin is at $66,000 on Binance and $66,100 on Bybit, but your MT5 broker feeds $66,070, your EA is forced to trade strictly at $66,070.
Comparing external market data won't help the EA's logic directly. However, as a developer, you can use external feeds off-line just to audit your broker's execution—ensuring their spread and price tracking aren't abnormally wide compared to global liquidity.
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Hi everyone,
I am testing a simple BTC trading strategy and noticed that crypto prices can be slightly different depending on the source. For forex pairs this is already normal between brokers, but with crypto it feels more noticeable because liquidity and exchange structure are different.
I usually check BTC price data from several places, including exchange platforms such as Binance, Bybit and BYDFi, but in MetaTrader the actual execution still depends on the broker symbol and its own feed.
My question is: when building or backtesting a crypto-related EA in MT5, how do you handle price feed differences?
Do you only trust the broker’s historical data, or do you also compare it with external market data before deciding whether the strategy is reliable?
I am not looking for broker recommendations, just trying to understand the best practice for testing crypto strategies in MT5.
Thanks.