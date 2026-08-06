Discussing the article: "Analysis of the Impact of Solar and Lunar Cycles on Currency Exchange Rates"
я начал с определения астрономических констант в коде
These are not astronomical constants, but astrological ones. Feel the difference!
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Check out the new article: Analysis of the Impact of Solar and Lunar Cycles on Currency Exchange Rates.
Meanwhile, studies show that the moon and the sun affect not only nature but also people — and therefore, the markets as well.
The moon drives the tides, and the human body is 70% water. Studies have documented an increase in psychiatric consultations and poorer sleep during the full moon. At this time, melatonin levels drop and anxiety rises — traders become more impulsive. The new moon, on the other hand, makes them calmer.
Solar cycles have a different effect. A lack of light in winter causes apathy and reduces risk appetite; in spring and summer, mood and optimism rise — along with the markets. Studies confirm a correlation between day length and stock returns. Geomagnetic storms increase stress, errors, and volatility.
The influence works in layers: biochemistry → mood → behavior → market movements. One person might not notice the effect, but millions of synchronized reactions create price waves.
Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko