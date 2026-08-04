USDJPY orders appear in my account every day, not in signal provider positions
Does anyone have an idea why every day I get USDJPY orders filled in my account, that are not issued by the signal provider that I'm subscribed to in that terminal? I just manually close them but it's very worrying. I uninstalled that terminal and downloaded a new one, named it something else in my file manager, but still the orders are coming. I also deleted all the default scripts in my Expert Advisers folder in Navigator. I have four other terminals with different subscriptions in them, and these orders aren't happening there. Only in my first terminal. It's only symbol USDJPY, sometimes a sell, sometimes a buy, always one micro in volume. In my Journal, the source is Trades, not Signal. An example message: '24151069': deal #18789770 sell 0.01 USDJPY at 157.759 done (based on order #29918700)
Working with sockets in MQL, or How to become a signal provider
- 2016.07.20
- www.mql5.com
Sockets… What in our IT world could possibly exist without them? Dating back to 1982, and hardly changed up to the present time, they smoothly work for us every second. This is the foundation of network, the nerve endings of the Matrix we all live in.
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You probably have the same account open in some other terminal, computer or VPS, with some EA, or some other Signal connected to it, or you had previously migrated some other EA or Signal to a MQL5 VPS subscription.
Check carefully and you will find the culprit, phantom trades do not exist in real life.
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