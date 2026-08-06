I need help uploading an EA. Does anyone know how to do this?
It is written as "market closed" ... the dates (on your screenshot) are the following:
3rd of February 2024 is Sunday (market is closed), and 10th of February 2024 is Sunday as well, and so on.
3rd of February 2024 is Sunday (market is closed), and 10th of February 2024 is Sunday as well, and so on.
Sergej Golubew # :Yes, unfortunately my programmer couldn't solve the problem. Perhaps you can?
Dort steht „ Markt geschlossen “ ... die Daten (auf Ihrem Screenshot) sind folgende:
Der 3. Februar 2024 ist ein Sonntag (Markt geschlossen), und der 10. Februar 2024 ist ebenfalls ein Sonntag usw.
Dort steht „ Markt geschlossen “ ... die Daten (auf Ihrem Screenshot) sind folgende:
Der 3. Februar 2024 ist ein Sonntag (Markt geschlossen), und der 10. Februar 2024 ist ebenfalls ein Sonntag usw.
so is the problem fixed or can i help
Philipp Kuehni #:
Yes, unfortunately my programmer couldn't solve the problem. Perhaps you can?
Yes, unfortunately my programmer couldn't solve the problem. Perhaps you can?
In that case, I wouldn't really call her/him a "programmer."
Perhaps you can have her/him use my following code snippet:
datetime tm = dLocalTime; MqlDateTime stm; TimeToStruct(tm, stm); if(SkipDays == true && stm.day_of_week != DayA) { dayRunBot = true; if(dayPrinted != 1) { Print("Daily Filter is ON. Current day is within set trading days."); dayPrinted = 1; } } if(SkipDays == true && stm.day_of_week == DayA) { dayRunBot = false; if(dayPrinted != 2) { Print("Daily Filter is ON. Current day is outside of set trading days."); dayPrinted = 2; } } if(SkipDays == false) { dayRunBot = true; if(dayPrinted != 3) { Print("Daily Filter is OFF."); dayPrinted = 3; } }
Trading Time Filter for Any MT5 Expert Advisor
- www.mql5.com
I recently created a new scalping EA. When I say "new," I really mean new because I've strictly been an algorithmic swing trader up until now. Anyway, I found myself in need of a higher
@Philipp Kuehni, the link to my full code block is appended to the bottom of Post #4: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770147
Ryan L Johnson #:Your filter has nothing to do with the OP issue.
@Philipp Kuehni, the link to my full code block is appended to the bottom of Post #4: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770147
@Philipp Kuehni, the link to my full code block is appended to the bottom of Post #4: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770147
Philipp Kuehni:
The automatic product validation completed with errors:
Errors were detected during the validation of my EA. After correcting them, please re-upload the product file to repeat the validation.
The error report is:
The problem is your EA didn't check if the Market is open before doing trade operations.
It may appears strange if you are using trading logic in OnTick(), though historical data can have ticks OUTSIDE current trading hours. If you don't check the market is open according to these current trading hours you get such errors. See SymbolInfoSessionTrade().
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The automatic product validation completed with errors:
Errors were detected during the validation of my EA. After correcting them, please re-upload the product file to repeat the validation.
The error report is: